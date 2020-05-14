Webinar: Tunnels, missiles, reactors — Understanding North Korea’s role in the Middle East
Despite being nicknamed “the hermit kingdom,” North Korea has been active in distant Middle Eastern theaters for nearly half a century. North Korea has sold and collaborated on military technology, especially missiles and missile parts, with states across the region for decades. North Korea assisted Syria and Libya with their nuclear programs, in particular. The Middle East is a source of much needed revenue for North Korea as well as international allies and partners.
What does North Korean leader Kim Jong Un want in the Middle East? How has Pyongyang’s activity impacted the region? From Israel’s perspective, what lessons can be learned from the experience of the Al-Kibar nuclear reactor in Syria, which involved North Korean scientists? What has Iran gained and learned from North Korea, and how are counter-proliferation strategies against each country similar and different?
On May 20, 2020, a panel of experts from the Brookings Institution in Washington and the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Israel will discuss these topics. Following the conversation, the panelists will take questions from a virtual audience, which can be emailed to conference@inss.org.il or via Twitter using #DPRKinMENA.
Agenda
Jung H. Pak
SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Amos Yadlin
Executive Director - Institute for National Security Studies
Former Head, Military Intelligence Directorate - Israeli Defense Forces
Sima Shine
Senior Fellow - Institute for National Security Studies
Shira Efron
Visiting Fellow - Institute for National Security Studies
