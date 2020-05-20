Webinar: The future of high-tech warfare
For generations, the United States has been the world’s dominant military power. The methods by which the U.S. military fights, and the systems and weapons it uses, have never been seriously contested. However, that reality is rapidly changing. In his new book, “The Kill Chain: Defending America in the Future of High-Tech Warfare,” Chris Brose, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, writes that America’s traditional sources of power are eroding amid the emergence of new technologies and the growing military threat posed by rivals such as China.
On May 26, the Foreign Policy program at Brookings will host a conversation on the rapidly changing technological landscape facing the United States, new threats emerging from China and Russia, and how America can apply advanced technologies to prevent war, deter aggression, and maintain peace.
Viewers can submit questions to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter #HighTechWarfare.
Agenda
Michael E. O’Hanlon
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
Chris Brose
Head of Strategy - Anduril Industries
Senior Fellow - Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Mara Karlin
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security and Strategy - Foreign Policy, Center for 21st Century Security and Intelligence
Frank A. Rose
Senior Fellow, Security and Strategy - Foreign Policy
More Information
