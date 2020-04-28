 Skip to main content
Webinar: Reopening the coronavirus-closed economy — Principles and tradeoffs

In an extraordinary response to an extraordinary public health challenge, the U.S. government has forced much of the economy to shut down. We now face the challenge of deciding when and how to reopen it. This is both vital and complicated. Wait too longmaintain the lockdown until we have a vaccine, for instanceand we’ll have another Great Depression. Move too soon, and we get an uptick in cases and deaths in a few months.  

To offer some principles and, importantly, to illuminate the tradeoffs, the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy is convening an online event on May 12. We’ll open with a presentation from James Stock of Harvard, who will present a summary of a background paper on the issue. We’ll then turn to Nobel laureate Angus Deaton of Princeton, Ross Hammond of Brookings, and epidemiologist Caroline Buckee of Harvard. Viewers can submit questions to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #COVID19Economy. 

Agenda

Introduction

Assessing strategies for reopening the economy

COVID-19 and inequalities

Sir Angus Deaton

Senior Scholar and Dwight D. Eisenhower Professor of Economics and International Affairs, Emeritus - Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University

Using models from epidemiology effectively to inform policy choices

Panel Discussion

Caroline Buckee

Associate Professor of Epidemiology, T. H. Chan School of Public Health - Harvard University

Sir Angus Deaton

Senior Scholar and Dwight D. Eisenhower Professor of Economics and International Affairs, Emeritus - Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University

