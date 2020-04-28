Webinar: Reopening the coronavirus-closed economy — Principles and tradeoffs
In an extraordinary response to an extraordinary public health challenge, the U.S. government has forced much of the economy to shut down. We now face the challenge of deciding when and how to reopen it. This is both vital and complicated. Wait too long—maintain the lockdown until we have a vaccine, for instance—and we’ll have another Great Depression. Move too soon, and we get an uptick in cases and deaths in a few months.
To offer some principles and, importantly, to illuminate the tradeoffs, the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy is convening an online event on May 12. We’ll open with a presentation from James Stock of Harvard, who will present a summary of a background paper on the issue. We’ll then turn to Nobel laureate Angus Deaton of Princeton, Ross Hammond of Brookings, and epidemiologist Caroline Buckee of Harvard. Viewers can submit questions to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #COVID19Economy.
Agenda
Introduction
David Wessel
Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Assessing strategies for reopening the economy
COVID-19 and inequalities
Sir Angus Deaton
Senior Scholar and Dwight D. Eisenhower Professor of Economics and International Affairs, Emeritus - Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University
Using models from epidemiology effectively to inform policy choices
Panel Discussion
Caroline Buckee
Associate Professor of Epidemiology, T. H. Chan School of Public Health - Harvard University
Sir Angus Deaton
Senior Scholar and Dwight D. Eisenhower Professor of Economics and International Affairs, Emeritus - Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University
Louise Sheiner
The Robert S. Kerr Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Policy Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
More Information
