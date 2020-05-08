Webinar: Reopening and revitalization in Asia – Recommendations from cities and sectors

As COVID-19 continues to spread through communities around the world, Asian countries that had been on the front lines of combatting the virus have also been the first to navigate the reviving of their societies and economies. Cities and economic sectors have confronted similar challenges with varying levels of success. What best practices have been learned from reopening in East and Southeast Asian cities that can be replicated elsewhere? How have policymakers balanced the need for continued social distancing with the urgency of economic revitalization?

On Friday, May 15, the John L. Thornton China Center and Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings will convene a webinar featuring experts from Asian cities and economic sectors to discuss their experiences with efforts to ease social restrictions and reopen economies. Brookings President John R. Allen will offer opening remarks, followed by two panels providing perspectives from cities — Hanoi, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, and Taipei — and economic sectors — digital commerce, travel and hospitality, manufacturing and trade, and service and retail — on reopening amidst COVID-19. Following the conversation, panelists will take questions from the audience.