Webinar: Reopening and revitalization in Asia – Recommendations from cities and sectors
As COVID-19 continues to spread through communities around the world, Asian countries that had been on the front lines of combatting the virus have also been the first to navigate the reviving of their societies and economies. Cities and economic sectors have confronted similar challenges with varying levels of success. What best practices have been learned from reopening in East and Southeast Asian cities that can be replicated elsewhere? How have policymakers balanced the need for continued social distancing with the urgency of economic revitalization?
On Friday, May 15, the John L. Thornton China Center and Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings will convene a webinar featuring experts from Asian cities and economic sectors to discuss their experiences with efforts to ease social restrictions and reopen economies. Brookings President John R. Allen will offer opening remarks, followed by two panels providing perspectives from cities — Hanoi, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, and Taipei — and economic sectors — digital commerce, travel and hospitality, manufacturing and trade, and service and retail — on reopening amidst COVID-19. Following the conversation, panelists will take questions from the audience.
Agenda
Welcome and opening remarks
Panel 1
Perspectives from Cities
Jonathan Stromseth
Lee Kuan Yew Chair in Southeast Asian Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
Cheng Li
Director - John L. Thornton China Center
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Lai I-chung
President - The Prospect Foundation
Trang (Mae) Nguyen
John N. Hazard Fellow - U.S.-Asia Law Institute, New York University School of Law
Dae-Joong Lee
Director of Development Finance - Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance
Session 2
Perspectives from Sectors
David Dollar
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Global Economy and Development, John L. Thornton China Center
Mireya Solís
Director - Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Philip Knight Chair in Japan Studies
Kai-Fu Lee
Chairman and CEO - Sinovation Ventures
Larry Lee
Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs - JD.com
Jane Sun
CEO - Trip.com Group
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.