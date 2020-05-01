Webinar: Great levelers or great stratifiers? College access, admissions, and the American middle class

One year after Operation Varsity Blues, and in the midst of one of the greatest crises higher education has ever seen, college admissions and access have never been more important. A college degree has long been seen as a ticket into the middle class, but it is increasingly clear that not all institutions lead to the same intergenerational mobility. Understanding the relationships between universities, the admissions process, and long-term success is critical to both developing the middle class and helping people rise to join its ranks.

On May 19, the Future of the Middle Class Initiative is hosting a virtual event to present a new way of thinking about college attendance and future success, specifically geared toward the middle class. John Friedman, a professor at Brown University, will also be speaking on the recent report from Opportunity Insights, followed by a panel discussion on higher education and access, especially in light of COVID-19.

