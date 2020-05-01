Webinar: Great levelers or great stratifiers? College access, admissions, and the American middle class
With a special discussion on the effects of COVID-19 on college access
One year after Operation Varsity Blues, and in the midst of one of the greatest crises higher education has ever seen, college admissions and access have never been more important. A college degree has long been seen as a ticket into the middle class, but it is increasingly clear that not all institutions lead to the same intergenerational mobility. Understanding the relationships between universities, the admissions process, and long-term success is critical to both developing the middle class and helping people rise to join its ranks.
On May 19, the Future of the Middle Class Initiative is hosting a virtual event to present a new way of thinking about college attendance and future success, specifically geared toward the middle class. John Friedman, a professor at Brown University, will also be speaking on the recent report from Opportunity Insights, followed by a panel discussion on higher education and access, especially in light of COVID-19.
Agenda
Welcome
Richard V. Reeves
John C. and Nancy D. Whitehead Chair
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Director - Future of the Middle Class Initiative
Co-director - Center on Children and Families
Middle class mobility report
Opportunity Insights report
Panel discussion on college access, equity, and admissions
With a special focus on COVID-19
Bradley Hardy
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Sandy Baum
Nonresident Fellow, Center on Education Data and Policy - Urban Institute
David Phillips
Vice Provost for Admissions and Financial Aid - Johns Hopkins University
