Webinar: Containing COVID-19 — Greece’s successes and challenges ahead
Greece reacted swiftly and decisively to the threat of the novel coronavirus, keeping its death toll remarkably low. Now the nation is cautiously working on plans to open up to tourism — a critical sector of the economy — while keeping the deadly virus at bay.
On May 27, the Brookings Foreign Policy program, in partnership with the UVA Miller Center, will host Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a conversation on Greece’s successful response to the COVID-19 crisis and the challenges ahead as the country re-opens to tourism. Following welcome remarks by Brookings President John R. Allen and UVA President James E. Ryan, Brookings Robert Bosch Senior Fellow Amanda Sloat and UVA Miller Center Director and CEO William Antholis will moderate a conversation with Prime Minister Mitsotakis. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.
Agenda
Welcome remarks
John R. Allen
President, The Brookings Institution
James E. Ryan
President - University of Virginia
Conversation
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Prime Minister - Hellenic Republic
Amanda Sloat
Robert Bosch Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
William J. Antholis
Nonresident Fellow - Governance Studies
More Information
