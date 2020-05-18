Webinar: Containing COVID-19 — Greece’s successes and challenges ahead

Greece reacted swiftly and decisively to the threat of the novel coronavirus, keeping its death toll remarkably low. Now the nation is cautiously working on plans to open up to tourism — a critical sector of the economy — while keeping the deadly virus at bay.

On May 27, the Brookings Foreign Policy program, in partnership with the UVA Miller Center, will host Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a conversation on Greece’s successful response to the COVID-19 crisis and the challenges ahead as the country re-opens to tourism. Following welcome remarks by Brookings President John R. Allen and UVA President James E. Ryan, Brookings Robert Bosch Senior Fellow Amanda Sloat and UVA Miller Center Director and CEO William Antholis will moderate a conversation with Prime Minister Mitsotakis. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.