Webinar: Automation, training, and the middle class

Automation, or the threat of it, can increase the demand for retraining workers displaced by the adoption of new production technologies such as robots. New workers entering the labor market also need to acquire the skills required by employers today and in the future.

On June 18, the Future of the Middle Class Initiative at Brookings will host a webinar on automation, training, and the middle class. The event will feature expert paper presentations and moderated discussions on issues related to the role of community colleges and employers in retraining workers, and what to do about retraining after COVID-19.

