Webinar: Automation, training, and the middle class

Automation, or the threat of it, can increase the demand for retraining workers displaced by the adoption of new production technologies such as robots. New workers entering the labor market also need to acquire the skills required by employers today and in the future.

On June 18, the Future of the Middle Class Initiative at Brookings will host a webinar on automation, training, and the middle class. The event will feature expert paper presentations and moderated discussions on issues related to the role of community colleges and employers in retraining workers, and what to do about retraining after COVID-19.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter using the hashtag #RetrainingTheMiddleClass

Agenda

Opening remarks

Panel: Community college and reskilling

Presenter

Riley Acton

Assistant Professor - University of Miami

Discussant

Lauren Pellegrino

Senior Research Associate - Community College Research Center

Discussant

Scott Ralls

President - Wake Technical Community College

Panel: Workplace training

Presenter

Marian Negoita

Senior Associate - Social Policy Research Associates

Discussant

Joel Branch

Director of Platform Development and AI Architect - Lucd: Enterprise Artificial Intelligence

Panel: After COVID-19, automation, retraining, and reskilling

Robert Litan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Economic Studies - Brookings Institution

Closing remarks

