Webinar: Automation, training, and the middle class
Automation, or the threat of it, can increase the demand for retraining workers displaced by the adoption of new production technologies such as robots. New workers entering the labor market also need to acquire the skills required by employers today and in the future.
On June 18, the Future of the Middle Class Initiative at Brookings will host a webinar on automation, training, and the middle class. The event will feature expert paper presentations and moderated discussions on issues related to the role of community colleges and employers in retraining workers, and what to do about retraining after COVID-19.
Agenda
Opening remarks
Panel: Community college and reskilling
Riley Acton
Assistant Professor - University of Miami
Lauren Pellegrino
Senior Research Associate - Community College Research Center
Scott Ralls
President - Wake Technical Community College
Marcus Casey
Nonresident Fellow - Economic Studies
Panel: Workplace training
Annelies Goger
David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Metropolitan Policy Program
Marian Negoita
Senior Associate - Social Policy Research Associates
Melanie Zaber
Associate Economist - RAND Corporation
Joel Branch
Director of Platform Development and AI Architect - Lucd: Enterprise Artificial Intelligence
Marcus Casey
Nonresident Fellow - Economic Studies
Panel: After COVID-19, automation, retraining, and reskilling
Robert Litan
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Economic Studies - Brookings Institution
Stephanie Riegg Cellini
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Governance Studies, Brown Center on Education Policy
David Deming
Professor of Public Policy - Harvard University
Richard V. Reeves
John C. and Nancy D. Whitehead Chair
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Director - Future of the Middle Class Initiative
Co-director - Center on Children and Families
Closing remarks
