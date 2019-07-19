US-China relations: The view from cities and states
Throughout the United States, local leaders are stepping onto the world stage. Governors and mayors have expanded their international portfolios, including by launching initiatives to attract investment and jointly address transnational challenges like climate change. While economic interests previously guided much of sub-national outreach, cultural exchange and scientific partnership are also becoming important forces of attraction.
The U.S.-China relationship is no exception to this trend. Despite the shift in Washington toward viewing China as a strategic competitor, many state and local leaders continue to explore ways to seize opportunities for closer collaboration with Chinese counterparts. What are the key motivations for this outreach at the sub-national level? Are such efforts generating positive benefits? What effect, if any, are deepening relations between local governments in the United States and China having on the overall bilateral relationship? Are there risks from deepening sub-national U.S.-China relations that deserve greater scrutiny?
On July 29, the John L. Thornton China Center at Brookings will host a public event to explore the costs, benefits, and impacts of sub-national exchanges between the United States and China. Oregon Governor Kate Brown will join a keynote conversation moderated by award-winning journalist and author James Fallows. A high-level panel of experts and practitioners will then convene to discuss the potential promises and pitfalls of sub-national connections within the U.S.-China relationship.
Each session will include time for audience Q&A.
Agenda
Introduction
Keynote conversation
The Hon. Kate Brown
Governor - State of Oregon
James Fallows
National Correspondent - The Atlantic
Co-author - "Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into The Heart of America"
Discussion
The Hon. Bob Holden
Former Governor - State of Missouri
Chairman and CEO - United States Heartland China Association
Amb. Nina Hachigian
Deputy Mayor of International Affairs - City of Los Angeles
Reta Jo Lewis
Senior Fellow and Director of Congressional Affairs - The German Marshall Fund of the United States
Ryan Hass
The Michael H. Armacost Chair
Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.