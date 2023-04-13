US-Taiwan relations: Will China’s challenge lead to a crisis?

There has been mounting concern in Washington about a potential Chinese military invasion of Taiwan, especially given Russia’s assault on Ukraine. How close is the situation in the Taiwan Strait to conflict? What factors and events have pushed risk higher in recent years? And what more can Washington, Taipei, and others do to manage risks and deter conflict?

To address these and other questions, Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Ryan Hass and Nonresident Senior Fellow Richard Bush, along with German Marshall Fund Indo-Pacific Managing Director Bonnie Glaser, have released a new book, “U.S.-Taiwan Relations: Will China’s Challenge Lead to a Crisis?”

On May 1, the authors will join PBS NewsHour’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent Nick Schifrin in conversation around the past, present, and future of the Taiwan Strait and America’s role in it.

This event will be co-hosted by the Brookings Institution and the German Marshall Fund. Viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #USTaiwanRelations.

