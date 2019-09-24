The World Ahead Project: A workshop with Sir Oliver Letwin

Brookings India’s hosted a Foreign Policy Workshop with Sir Oliver Letwin on his upcoming book project, “The World Ahead.”

In his book, Sir Letwin discusses the rise of India and China during the course of the twenty-first century, and its important implications for the rest of the world. The book highlights current discourse taking place in the West on how to approach these changing trends in global politics.

This workshop aimed to understand Indian perspectives on the changing geopolitical balance, which will form an essential part of the research for the book. The focus of the discussion would be the second section of the book, titled “Western Strategy for 2070.”

The following was the agenda for the workshop and participants are welcome to attend both sessions:

Session I

11:00 am – 12:15 pm: Cooperation and Competition in a Multi-Polar World

Session II

12:20 pm – 13:30 pm: Conditions for Peaceful Existence

Sir Oliver Letwin has been the Conservative Member of Parliament for West Dorset since 1997. Between 2010 and 2016, he played a key role in the coalition and Conservative governments led by David Cameron, serving as Minister for Government Policy and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. Sir Oliver leads Legatum Institute’s World Ahead programme. The Legatum Institute is a London-based think tank.