The National Guard in the era of COVID-19

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Guard has played a highly active role in America’s response. More than 48,000 troops and airmen have been mobilized to carry out a range of tasks, from delivering medical supplies to conducting coronavirus screenings in makeshift testing centers. The National Guard’s visibility and direct impact on local communities — even as it continues to backstop and help the active-duty military in operations around the world — has led to an increase in recruiting, with some state recruiters reporting a significant jump in inquiries and applications. The last few months have highlighted the National Guard’s unique ability to adapt to this crisis.

On July 2, General Joseph L. Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, will join Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon in a conversation on the National Guard’s role in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, and the challenges it faces for the future.

