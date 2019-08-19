The future of India’s lost frontier: India, Pakistan, and the Hindu Kush

Brookings India is hosting a Foreign Policy & Security Seminar on Raghvendra Singh’s recently published book, India’s Lost Frontier.

In his exhaustive study of the then North-West Frontier Province (NWFP), Singh argues that it served as a strategic bulwark for India, which negated Jinnah’s ‘two nation’ theory given that the province was overwhelmingly Muslim with an elected Congress government in 1946. However, in engaging the attention of British political figures, NWFP ultimately fell to Partition.

Following the author’s presentation of this history, the discussion will also examine the book in light of present Indian policies towards Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370. What lessons does India’s past approach to NWFP hold for New Delhi’s interests in the wider Hindu Kush region today, as India’s security frontiers expand again and Afghanistan prepares for the American withdrawal?

To address this question, Brookings India will be hosting a panel discussion featuring:

Mr. Raghvendra Singh, former Director General, National Archives of India, and former Secretary, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Culture.

Amb. Shivshankar Menon, Distinguished Fellow, Brookings India, and former National Security Advisor (2010-2014).

Shanthie M. D’Souza, Founder and President, Mantraya, and Member, Research and Advisory Committee, Naval War College, Goa. Moderator. Dr. Constantino Xavier, Fellow, Brookings India.

This discussion will be open to the public and press and is on-the-record. This event will be live-streamed.