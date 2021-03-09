The United States and China stand today at the greatest inflection point in their relations since they established diplomatic ties in 1979. The U.S.-China relationship has come to be defined by increasingly confrontational rhetoric, simmering antagonism, and intense distrust.

In his new book from the Yale University Press — “Stronger: Adapting America’s China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence” — Ryan Hass charts a path forward in America’s relationship and rivalry with China rooted in the relative advantages America already possesses. He argues that while competition will remain the defining trait of the relationship, both countries will continue to be impacted — for good or ill — by their capacity to coordinate on common challenges that neither can solve on its own, such as pandemic disease, global economic recession, climate change, and nuclear nonproliferation.

