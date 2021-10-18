Under Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s economic markets have grown, a new middle class has emerged, and the country has experienced modest levels of urban development. Yet, questions remain about the country’s domestic future. To what extent have state-society relations shifted? How much domestic change has North Korea experienced, and what other developments can be expected in light of pandemic border lockdowns and economic sanctions?

In his new book from Cambridge University Press — “State, Society and Markets in North Korea” — Andrew Yeo evaluates the shifting relationship between state, society, and markets in a deeply authoritarian context. Although North Korea watchers hope for positive reforms, Yeo argues that situational factors will continue to complicate the country’s future domestic prospects.

On November 5, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host Yeo for a discussion of his new book with Jean Lee, moderated by Nonresident Senior Fellow Sheena Greitens.

Viewers can submit questions via email to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #NorthKorea.