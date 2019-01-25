 Skip to main content
Smart cities and artificial intelligence

By 2050, it is estimated that around two-thirds of the global population will live in metropolitan areas. The advent of widespread urbanization will raise many challenges in terms of housing, transportation, public safety, resource management, and sustainability. To help manage these issues, many cities are utilizing new digital tools such as sensors, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced networks. However, these innovations raise complicated questions regarding effective and equitable deployment, financing, digital access, privacy, ethics, and public oversight.

On February 11, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings hosted a panel to discuss the future of AI in metropolitan areas, focusing on AI as a tool for integrating information, coordinating services, and improving leadership decision-making. Panelists discussed the impact and implications of AI for governance, economics, and society.

