Russia, France, and global disorder

On June 8, the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings will host the 17th annual Raymond Aron Lecture featuring Thomas Gomart, director of the French Institute of International Relations in Paris, and Brookings Senior Fellow Fiona Hill, who served as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council from 2017 to 2019.

Gomart has published extensively on international relations, the post-Soviet space, French foreign policy, geopolitics, and security. In his remarks, he will examine how the sudden resurgence of the Russian question affects French foreign policy and changes France’s vision of the world. Following Gomart’s address, Hill will respond to his remarks.

Interim Director of CUSE Célia Belin and French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Étienne will provide welcome remarks. Belin will also moderate the discussion. After the program, panelists will take audience questions.

The Raymond Aron lecture series, named after the renowned scholar of post-war France, annually features leading French and American personalities speaking on current issues affecting the trans-Atlantic relationship.

Join the conversation on Twitter at #FranceRussia and #AronLecture.