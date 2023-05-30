Refugees and migrants under threat in Tunisia

Tunisia is quickly replacing Libya as the primary route for people hoping to reach Europe’s shores. Along with the increase in crossings, there has been an unprecedented number of deaths at sea, requiring urgent policy responses. Meanwhile, increasing authoritarianism and inflammatory remarks from Tunisian President Kais Saied have potentially put refugees and migrants at new risk of mistreatment and violence.

On Monday, June 5, Refugees International and the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings will host a webinar to explore these issues in greater depth and offer policy recommendations to address the situation. Simultaneous translation between Arabic and English will be provided through Zoom. Viewers can submit questions though the Q&A function on Zoom and ahead of time by emailing events@refugeesinternational.org.