Prospects and challenges for Taiwan in the years ahead

Taiwan continues to demonstrate extraordinary resilience in these uncertain times. However, old and new challenges persist that could impact Taiwan’s continuing capacity to thrive. With a Chinese Communist Party Congress expected this fall and important elections looming in the United States and Taiwan in 2024, there will be a growing need for clarity on dynamics influencing U.S.-Taiwan relations, cross-Strait relations, and Taiwan domestic affairs.

On May 26, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host a public webinar featuring a conversation with top Taiwan scholars Richard Bush, Shelley Rigger, and Kharis Templeman, moderated by Brookings Senior Fellow Ryan Hass, about Taiwan’s future prospects and challenges.

