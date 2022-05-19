Prospects and challenges for Taiwan in the years ahead
Taiwan continues to demonstrate extraordinary resilience in these uncertain times. However, old and new challenges persist that could impact Taiwan’s continuing capacity to thrive. With a Chinese Communist Party Congress expected this fall and important elections looming in the United States and Taiwan in 2024, there will be a growing need for clarity on dynamics influencing U.S.-Taiwan relations, cross-Strait relations, and Taiwan domestic affairs.
On May 26, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host a public webinar featuring a conversation with top Taiwan scholars Richard Bush, Shelley Rigger, and Kharis Templeman, moderated by Brookings Senior Fellow Ryan Hass, about Taiwan’s future prospects and challenges.
Agenda
Welcome and introduction
Panel discussion
Ryan Hass
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
The Michael H. Armacost Chair
Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies
Nonresident Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center, Yale Law School
Richard C. Bush
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
Shelley Rigger
Brown Professor and Assistant Dean for Educational Policy - Political Science Department, Davidson College
Kharis Templeman
Project Manager, Taiwan Democracy and Security Project, U.S.-Asia Security Initiative - Stanford University
