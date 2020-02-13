Panel Discussion |The challenge of democratic capitalism

We are hosting a Panel Discussion on “ The Challenge of Democratic Capitalism ” with Martin Wolf, Chief Economics Commentator & Associate Editor at The Financial Times.

Martin was awarded the CBE, the Commander of the Order of the British Empire, in 2000, “for services to financial journalism”. He was a member of the UK government’s Independent Commission on Banking during 2010-11. He is a member of the International Media Council of the World Economic Forum. He is one of the most influential and respected multi award-winning Economics and Financial journalists in the world.

This discussion will focus on the nature of marriage between capi­ta­lism and demo­cracy. It will examine the complex history of the rela­ti­onship between free-­market capi­ta­lism and demo­cracy, consider how the current stresses between the two have deve­l­oped, and assess whether and how this rela­ti­onship might be restored.

Panelists:

Surjit S. Bhalla is the Executive Director for India on the board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He is a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. Surjit has taught at the Delhi School of Economics and served as Executive Director of the Policy Group in New Delhi, the country’s first non-government funded think tank. In addition to being a renowned economist and columnist, he is also the author of several academic articles as well as four books on globalisation and its effects on the world economy.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta is a Professor of Political Science and Former Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University. He was previously President, Center for Policy Research. He has published widely in political theory, constitutional law, society and politics in India, governance and political economy, and international affairs. Pratap has also served in a number of policy roles including, Member Convenor of the Prime Minister of India’s National Knowledge Commission, Member of the National Security Advisory Board, and Member of the Lyngdoh Committee.

Please RSVP ngupta@brookings.edu, and contact zkazmi@brookingsindia.org for media inquiries.