Middle Eastern maze
On March 16, the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings will host a discussion to launch a new book by Distinguished Fellow Itamar Rabinovich, entitled, “Middle Eastern Maze: Israel, the Arabs, and the Region 1948-2022″ (Brookings Institution Press, 2023). In this book Rabinovich, a senior academic historian who served as Israel’s ambassador to the United States and as a peace negotiator with Syria, has provided an expanded and updated version of his 2012 book “The Lingering Conflict.”
In this online event, the speakers will discuss the Arab-Israeli relationship in the larger context of Middle Eastern regional and international politics, examining new dynamics such as Iran and Turkey’s new roles in the region, the Abraham Accords, the full-fledged Syrian civil war, and the lengthy domestic political crisis in Israel.
Itamar Rabinovich
Distinguished Fellow - Foreign Policy
Ksenia Svetlova
Senior Research Fellow - Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya
Shibley Telhami
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for Middle East Policy
