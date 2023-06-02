Is there room for US-China collaboration in an era of strategic competition?

The U.S.-China relationship has entered a new and prolonged phase of economic, diplomatic, technological, and military tensions. Policymakers in both countries have increased scrutiny and securitization across an expansive spectrum of bilateral and multilateral ties. As bilateral relations deteriorate, the international order is under growing stress. Yet, without some degree of coordination between the United States and China, effectively addressing global issues such as food security, public health, and climate change will become significantly more difficult.

On June 6, the Brookings Institution and the Center for Strategic and International Studies will publicly launch a new joint project, “Advancing Collaboration in an Era of Strategic Competition.” U.S. Representative Andy Kim (D-N.J.) will provide keynote remarks on the U.S.-China relationship, and a panel discussion of scholars will offer insights on how America can balance its security needs and ability to coordinate to address global challenges.

