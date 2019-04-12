Is the Army ready for great power competition?

From counterterrorism operations to preparing for the threat of great power conflict, the Army is facing a range of challenges in adjusting its force posture and strategic outlook in this era of great power competition. With six modernization priorities and ongoing concerns about its operational readiness, the Army has had to make significant decisions on downsizing or eliminating major legacy platforms to deliver on the vision laid out in the National Defense Strategy.

On April 30, Michael O’Hanlon—senior fellow in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings—held a conversation with Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper on the Army’s latest budget request, its operational outlook, and the role it will play in America’s future defense.