India’s role in the international order
Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s persistent challenge to freedom of navigation, fresh debates around de-dollarization, and sustained disagreement between top economies within the World Trade Organization all highlight the urgent need to develop effective strategies for the defense or adaptation of the multilateral order. Of particular interest is the role played by non-western middle powers. In this debate, India is a critical actor whose economic and security choices in the coming period will reshape the options for globalization and for balancing China’s rise.
On May 26, Brookings will host a public event on India’s role in the international order. This online session will bring together experts to discuss the strategies that India is using to revise, retool, or defend key features of the established order amidst deepening geopolitical tension.
Viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #IndiaOrder
Agenda
Tanvi Madan
Director - The India Project
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
Garima Mohan
Senior Fellow, Indo-Pacific Program - German Marshall Fund of the United States
C. Raja Mohan
Senior Fellow - Asia Society Policy Institute (New Delhi)
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.