We’re hosting a panel discussion on Inclusive and Sustainable Growth in South Asia on Monday, November 4th from 4:00 pm- 5:30 pm at Brookings India. Based on presentations by Dr. Manuela Goretti, Deputy Division Chief, Asia and Pacific Department (IMF) & Dr. Giovanni Melina, Economist, Research Department (IMF), the discussion will look at the role structural reforms and a balanced growth strategy can play in ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth in South Asia, with a focus on India.

The following are the abstracts from the presentations:

Is South Asia Ready for Take Off? A Sustainable and Inclusive Growth Agenda : South Asia is poised to play a key role in the global economy, in both relative and absolute terms, building on the steady economic progress and reform process over the last few decades. India is among the fastest-growing large economies, and South Asia’s contribution to global growth is set to increase, while more mature economies decelerate. With a population that has a median age under 27, South Asia is also the youngest region in Asia. This young and large workforce can be South Asia’s strength, if supported by a successful high-quality and job-rich growth strategy, leveraging all sectors of the economy in a balanced way. Although policy recommendations remain country-specific, for many South Asian economies these should include: further progress in revenue mobilisation and fiscal consolidation; greater trade and foreign direct investment (FDI) liberalisation; and investment in people.

Reigniting growth in emerging market and low-income economies: What role for structural reforms? The pace of structural reforms in emerging market and developing economies was strong during the 1990s, but it has slowed since the early 2000s. Using a newly constructed database on structural reforms, this paper finds that a reform push in such areas as governance, domestic and external finance, trade, and labour and product markets could deliver sizable output gains in the medium term. A major and comprehensive reform package might double the speed of convergence of the average emerging market and developing economy to the living standards of advanced economies, raising annual GDP growth by about one percentage point for some time.

Presenters:

Dr. Manuela Goretti is Deputy Division Chief in the Asia and Pacific Department of the International Monetary Fund. Since February 2018, she is the IMF mission chief for Sri Lanka. Before assuming this position, she was Advisor to the First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF. Prior to joining the Fund, she was a visiting scholar at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She has a Ph.D. in Economics from Warwick University, UK.

Dr. Giovanni Melina is an economist in the Research Department of the IMF. Before joining the Fund, he worked as an Associate Professor of Macroeconomics at City University London, after obtaining a PhD in Economics from Birkbeck, University of London.

This discussion will be open to the press and is on-the-record. All participants are requested to register their attendance with Geetika Dang at gdang@brookingsindia.org.