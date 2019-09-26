Impeachment: What happens now?

The White House released a readout from President Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he requested assistance to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. As a growing number of House Democrats declared their support for a formal impeachment inquiry, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would pursue one. Now that the full whistleblower complaint was released by the White House, the future of the Trump presidency hangs in the balance. What happens next? How does impeachment work? Is impeachment imminent?

On September 30, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a forum discussing these issues and more. Following the discussion, the speakers will take audience questions.