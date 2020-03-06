Webcast only: How should schools prepare for a coronavirus outbreak?

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 virus (also known as coronavirus) in the United States, there are now more than 250 reported cases and 14 deaths across 21 states. As the virus spreads, institutions across the country are taking measures to combat the epidemic. Given how easily illnesses spread in areas with high concentrations of people, schools have become a focal point in preventing the spread of COVID-19. As the virus spreads, some schools in the country have already closed, and many others are contemplating closures or remote learning. But many questions remain about when exactly to close schools, how to continue student learning in the interim, how to minimize disruption to parents, and a host of other considerations.

On March 11, the Brown Center on Education Policy at Brookings will host a webcast only event that will address how schools should prepare for and handle a COVID-19 outbreak. Panelists will discuss possible school closures and the medical, legal, educational, logistical, and equity issues that may arise with such drastic measures.

This event will be a live webcast only discussion. Viewers can submit questions for panelists by emailing events@brookings.edu, or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov or using #COVID19Edu.