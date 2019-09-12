How is the Army modernizing?

The Army must evolve to win. The multi-domain operations concept details how the Army, as part of the joint force, integrates multi-domain capabilities to defeat adversaries. This concept reflects the role that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and hypersonics are increasingly playing in the changing nature of warfare. But to be able to operate under this concept and achieve a multi-domain, operations-ready force by 2028, the Army must undertake significant modernization efforts. The Army Futures Command, led by Lieutenant General Eric Wesley, has led a year-long project to define not only the future operating environment but also the force structure the U.S. will need to succeed.

On September 24, Michael O’Hanlon, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, will host Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley, deputy commanding general of Army Futures Command and director of the Futures and Concepts Center, for a wide-ranging conversation on the Army’s soon-to-be-released Army Modernization Strategy, which will delve into the challenges facing the Army as it prepares to operationalize the multi-domain operations concept.