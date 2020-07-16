How Africa is tackling COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted international relations and international development across the globe. While Africa has combatted pandemics before, the length, breadth, and depth of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ramifications for African affairs — from peacekeeping and international trade to human rights and humanitarian assistance — are far-reaching.
On July 24, the Africa Security Initiative at the Brookings Institution will host a panel of experts on conflict, political violence, and international law to discuss what has been happening throughout the continent during the crisis, what has and has not been effective, the many political and security implications of the crisis, as well as what the rest of the world can learn from the public health practices Sub-Saharan Africa has employed to combat the virus.
Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter with #COVIDAfrica.
Agenda
Michael E. O’Hanlon
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
Co-Director, Security and Strategy
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for 21st Century Security and Intelligence
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
Alexandra (Xander) Meise
Senior Fellow, Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law - Penn Law
