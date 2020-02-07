How a modernized Navy will compete with China and Russia
America’s maritime forces are implementing significant changes to address the realities of great power competition. Evolving technology, uncertainty about the budgetary and fiscal environment, and accelerating innovation by America’s emerging competitors have forced the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to adapt to fulfill the vision laid out for America’s armed forces in the National Defense Strategy. Much work, though, remains to be done.
On February 28, the Brookings Institution will host Thomas Modly, the acting secretary of the Navy, to discuss naval modernization, the budgetary environment, and the challenges of great power competition. Following his conversation with Senior Michael O’Hanlon, Modly will answer questions from the audience.
Agenda
Thomas B. Modly
Acting Secretary of the Navy - U.S. Department of Defense
Michael E. O’Hanlon
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
More Information
