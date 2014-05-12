 Skip to main content
Series: Global Competitiveness
Past Event

Global Cities Phoenix: Building and Sustaining a Competitive Region

Past Event

Global Cities Phoenix - Opening Remarks

As we emerge from the Great Recession, our nation’s economy must be purposefully restructured from one focused inward and characterized by excessive consumption and debt to one that is globally engaged and driven by production and innovation. A growing chorus of leaders is calling for a new growth model, one that creates more and better jobs by engaging rising global demand and attracting talent and capital. Only by harnessing the power of cities and metropolitan areas can we foster job growth in the near term and restructure our economy for the long haul.

 

On Tuesday, May 13, the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings and JPMorgan Chase hosted a forum, “Global Cities Phoenix: Building and Sustaining a Competitive Region” The region has already begun to address the challenges and possibilities of globalization through its metropolitan business plan and civic partnership, Velocity: Transforming the Greater Phoenix Economy, which is advancing a set of core strategies to reposition the region as a center of global innovation, talent, entrepreneurship, and trade.

 

Speakers at the forum highlighted new initiatives to expand export and international investment; discussed how Greater Phoenix can better leverage its industry strengths to take advantage of the North American co-production platform; and shared innovative practices from other U.S. regions that can be applied to enhance the region’s economic prosperity.

 

Barry Broome, President and Chief Executive Officer, Greater Phoenix Economic Council

 

The Honorable Greg Stanton, Mayor, City of Phoenix

 

Peter Scher, The Honorable William M. Daley, and the Honorable Ambassador Carla A. Hills

 

Amy Liu, Senior Fellow and Co-director, Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program; Co-director, Global Cities Initiative

 

Curtis Reed, Jr., Marek Gootman, Barry Broome, Lee Benson, Derrick Olsen, and David Graham

 

Presentation: Preliminary Export Market Assessment Findings

Barry Broome

President and Chief Executive Officer - Greater Phoenix Economic Council

Panel Discussion: Metro Trade and Investment

Lee Benson

Chief Executive Officer - Able Engineering and Able Aerospace

Barry Broome

President and Chief Executive Officer - Greater Phoenix Economic Council

David Graham

Deputy Chief Operating Officer - Office of Neighborhood Services, City of San Diego

Derrick Olsen

Vice President of Regional Strategy and Coordination - Greater Portland, Inc.

Concluding Remarks: Federal Investment in Exports

Registration and Networking Breakfast

Welcoming Remarks

Opening Remarks

Presentation

Dialogue on Global Trade

Peter L. Scher

Chairman of the Washington, D.C. Region and Head of Corporate Responsibility - JPMorgan Chase and Co.

The Honorable William M. Daley

Former Chief of Staff under President Obama, former Vice Chairman of JPMorgan Chase, former Secretary of Commerce under President Clinton

