As we emerge from the Great Recession, our nation’s economy must be purposefully restructured from one focused inward and characterized by excessive consumption and debt to one that is globally engaged and driven by production and innovation. A growing chorus of leaders is calling for a new growth model, one that creates more and better jobs by engaging rising global demand and attracting talent and capital. Only by harnessing the power of cities and metropolitan areas can we foster job growth in the near term and restructure our economy for the long haul.

On Tuesday, May 13, the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings and JPMorgan Chase hosted a forum, “Global Cities Phoenix: Building and Sustaining a Competitive Region” The region has already begun to address the challenges and possibilities of globalization through its metropolitan business plan and civic partnership, Velocity: Transforming the Greater Phoenix Economy, which is advancing a set of core strategies to reposition the region as a center of global innovation, talent, entrepreneurship, and trade.

Speakers at the forum highlighted new initiatives to expand export and international investment; discussed how Greater Phoenix can better leverage its industry strengths to take advantage of the North American co-production platform; and shared innovative practices from other U.S. regions that can be applied to enhance the region’s economic prosperity.

View Amy Liu’s Presentation (Box.com) »

View Barry Broome’s Presentation (PowerPoint) »

Arizona Republic Editorial: Want to Boost the Economy? Think Exports

