Foreign Policy & Security Seminar | Nepal, India and the Himalayan connectivity challenge

Nepal’s great advantage is its location between India and China, particularly now as these two Asian giants are set to be the world’s leading economies in 2050. In his new book, Sujeev Shakya analyses economic, political and cultural factors shaping Nepal’s future and how the country can capitalize on its central location in the Himalayas. With the Belt and Road Initiative and other Indo-Pacific connectivity initiatives taking shape, how will Nepal balance its various options to maximize its development? Can Kathmandu afford to follow the principle of neutralism and equidistance between Beijing and Delhi? And how should India recalibrate its approach to Nepal as part of its Neighbourhood First policy and the recent Mussoorie resolution?

To address these questions and discuss the changing geo-economics in Nepal and the Himalayan region, we are hosting a Foreign Policy & Security Seminar on Sujeev Shakya’s recently published book, Unleashing the Vajra.

Agenda

4:00 pm Welcome remarks by Constantino Xavier, Fellow, Brookings India

4:05 pm Presentation by Sujeev Shakya on his book, Unleashing the Vajra

4:25 pm Panel discussion:

Akanshya Shah , Columnist, Nepali Times

Chandan Sapkota , Senior Fellow, Nepal Economic Forum

Mahendra Lama, Senior Professor of South Asian Economics, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and India's Nominee in the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) on Nepal-India Relations

Sujeev Shakya, Chairman, Nepal Economic Forum, and Founder CEO, beed management pvt. ltd.

Moderator Constantino Xavier

5:00 pm Q&A

5:30 pm Concluding remarks

Sujeev Shakya is Chairman, Nepal Economic Forum, and Founder CEO of beed management private limited, an international management consulting and advisory firm. He writes and speaks extensively on business, economy, leadership and development. A popular columnist, he is also author of Unleashing Nepal (2009).

