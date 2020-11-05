Election 2020: Implications for US foreign policy
As Americans process the results of an historic election, there are many pressing foreign policy questions facing the next administration. If Joe Biden wins the White House and Republicans retain control of the Senate, what impact would divided government between those bodies have on U.S. foreign policy? With Trumpism remaining a powerful political force, can we expect a return to traditional U.S. leadership?
On Monday, November 9, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host a panel discussion to consider these questions and other implications of the next U.S. administration for the future of American foreign policy. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.
Agenda
Panel discussion
Eric Edelman
Roger Hertog Distinguished Practitioner-in-Residence - School of Advanced International Studies
Victoria Nuland
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Senior Advisor to the Director of Foreign Policy
Evan Osnos
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, John L. Thornton China Center
Tamara Cofman Wittes
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for Middle East Policy
Thomas Wright
Director - Center on the United States and Europe
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
