Election 2020: Implications for US foreign policy

As Americans process the results of an historic election, there are many pressing foreign policy questions facing the next administration. If Joe Biden wins the White House and Republicans retain control of the Senate, what impact would divided government between those bodies have on U.S. foreign policy? With Trumpism remaining a powerful political force, can we expect a return to traditional U.S. leadership?

On Monday, November 9, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host a panel discussion to consider these questions and other implications of the next U.S. administration for the future of American foreign policy. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.

Please submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at @BrookingsFP by using #ForeignPolicy2021.

 

Agenda

Panel discussion

Eric Edelman

Roger Hertog Distinguished Practitioner-in-Residence - School of Advanced International Studies

More Information

