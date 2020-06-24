Election 2020: How coronavirus is changing politics and public opinion

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted everyday life, including elections and campaigning. As polls and campaign momentum shift day to day and the country reckons with racism after the killing of George Floyd, candidates are increasingly finding themselves in uncharted waters. The November election is only four months away, and if the instability, unpredictability, and tension of this year is any indication of what’s to come, the lead-up to the election will be an unprecedented time in American politics.

On July 15, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar examining the 2020 election landscape. Panelists will discuss the presidential campaign post-primaries, congressional and gubernatorial races, what to look for during the upcoming Democratic and Republican National Conventions, and the unconventional campaign strategies candidates are using to reach voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

