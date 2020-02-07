Critical connectivity infrastructure projects: Accelerating land acquisition abroad to enhance India’s regional connectivity

This work was part of the larger research on land and property rights supported by the Omidyar Network.

We held a closed-door roundtable discussion on Critical Connectivity Infrastructure Projects with experts from India and the neighbouring countries. The discussion focused on the importance of key connectivity infrastructure projects in the region, the challenges faced in their completion, especially in land acquisition, and the way forward.

The basis of the discussion was our research titled, Accelerating Land Acquisition Abroad to Enhance India’s Regional Connectivity. It is aimed at surveying the existing regulatory frameworks and practical impediments affecting land acquisition in critical infrastructure projects in the neighbouring countries. The case studies include the Terai Road Project and India’s railway projects in Nepal.

Opening Remarks

Shivshankar Menon, Distinguished Fellow, Foreign Policy & Security Studies, Brookings India and Former National Security Advisor (2013-14)

Shamika Ravi, Director of Research and Senior Fellow, Brookings India

Presentation of Paper Outline

Constantino Xavier, Fellow, Foreign Policy & Security, Brookings India

Riya Sinha, Research Associate, Foreign Policy and Security, Brookings India

Lead Discussants

Govinda Pokhrel, Former- Vice Chairman, National Planning Commission, Nepal

Swarnim Wagle, Former- Vice Chairman, National Planning Commission, Nepal

Balram Mishra, Director General, Department of Railways, Nepal (TBC)

Tariq Karim, Former High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India

Manjeev Singh Puri, Former Ambassador of India to Nepal