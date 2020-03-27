Webinar: COVID-19 and the economy

With more than 1,000 deaths, 3 million and counting unemployed, and no definite end in sight, the coronavirus has upended nearly every aspect of American life. In the last two weeks, the Federal Reserve and Congress scrambled to pass policies to mitigate what will be a very deep recession. Americans across the country are asking— what exactly is going on economically? Is the government responding effectively? How do we set ourselves up for economic recovery once the pandemic recedes?

On Monday, March 30, Brookings will host an online discussion on the current state of the economy, the federal response, and challenges for state and local governments. After the discussion, speakers will take questions from the audience. This is an exclusively virtual event that will be streamed live on the Brookings website.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers to events@brookings.edu or by joining the conversation on Twitter with #COVID19Economy.