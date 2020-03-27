Webinar: COVID-19 and the economy
What Washington has done and the challenges to state and local governments
With more than 1,000 deaths, 3 million and counting unemployed, and no definite end in sight, the coronavirus has upended nearly every aspect of American life. In the last two weeks, the Federal Reserve and Congress scrambled to pass policies to mitigate what will be a very deep recession. Americans across the country are asking— what exactly is going on economically? Is the government responding effectively? How do we set ourselves up for economic recovery once the pandemic recedes?
On Monday, March 30, Brookings will host an online discussion on the current state of the economy, the federal response, and challenges for state and local governments. After the discussion, speakers will take questions from the audience. This is an exclusively virtual event that will be streamed live on the Brookings website.
Viewers can submit questions for speakers to events@brookings.edu or by joining the conversation on Twitter with #COVID19Economy.
Agenda
Discussion
Amy Liu
Vice President and Director - Metropolitan Policy Program
Adam Looney
Joseph A. Pechman Senior Fellow - Economic Studies, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
Louise Sheiner
The Robert S. Kerr Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Policy Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Janet L. Yellen
Distinguished Fellow in Residence - Economic Studies, The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
David Wessel
Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.