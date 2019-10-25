Past Event
Brookings–Jinan China microeconomic policy forum 2019
On October 11 and October 12, Brookings and IESR at Jinan University hosted a seminar on production and health impacts of environmental externalities and policies. Academics from China and abroad presented papers on environmental protection, emissions standards, air pollution, its health impacts, and more. Following the presentations, formal discussants offered their perspectives on the papers.
Agenda
Environmental Protection or Local Protectionism? Evidence from Tailpipe Emission Standard in China
How Extensive are Air Pollution Spillovers? An Application to China’s Manufacturing Productivity
Late-life Cognition: Do Childhood Conditions Play Any Role?
Pollution Mitigation and Productivity: Evidence from Chinese Manufacturing Firms
The Effect of Air Pollution on Body Weight and Obesity: Evidence from China
Indoor Air Pollution and Mortality Rates: Evidence from Natural Gas Pipelines Expansion in China
Behind the Flames: Unintended Impacts of Straw Burning on Human Capital
