Brokered deposits in the fintech age

Featuring keynote remarks by FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams

Financial technology has altered how money moves. What risks are posed to banks and customers when these funds are brokered between banks? Are brokered deposits the risky form of “hot money” associated with troubled banks? Or, are they tools of cash management serving a new financial landscape? Do regulations need to change and, if so, how?

On Wednesday, December 11, the Center on Regulation and Markets at Brookings will host FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams to share her insights and thoughts on the balance between modernizing regulation to adapt to technology while ensuring safety and soundness for depositors. Following McWilliams’ speech, a panel of experts will react and offer their perspectives.

Agenda

Introduction

Keynote speaker

Fireside chat

Panel discussion

Alison Touhey

Vice President and Senior Regulatory Advisor, Office of Regulatory Policy - American Bankers Association

