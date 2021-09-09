Assessing the US-ROK partnership in the global trade agenda: A conversation with South Korean Trade Minister Han-Koo Yeo

The United States and South Korea share deep economic ties cemented by the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement. This partnership, however, requires constant renewal to address rising challenges and seize new opportunities. The emergence of new technologies, the need to shore up supply chains in key sectors like semiconductors, the explosive growth of digital trade, and the reconfiguration of the regional trade architecture with mega trade groupings have transformed the global trade agenda. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for greater supply chain resiliency and the capacity to reliably source coronavirus vaccines, both domestically and for the world. And with the urgent need to address climate change, what role can trade policy play in devising an effective response?

On September 16, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings will host a conversation with South Korea’s Trade Minister Han-Koo Yeo to discuss a variety of pressing trade issues and their importance in strengthening U.S.-Korea economic ties.

Viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #KoreaTrade.