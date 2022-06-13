A fireside conversation with US Ambassador to China R. Nicholas Burns

Ambassador R. Nicholas Burns is one of America’s most distinguished diplomats. He now operates at the center of arguably the world’s most complex and consequential relationship, serving as U.S. ambassador to the People’s Republic of China in Beijing.

On June 16, the John L. Thornton China Center at Brookings will host a virtual fireside conversation with Ambassador Burns and Brookings Senior Fellow Ryan Hass on U.S. policy toward China, the top issues that are animating the relationship today, and the outlook for U.S.-China relations going forward. Ambassador Burns will offer insights into the current texture of the U.S.-China relationship and the situation inside China today.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or join the conversation on Twitter using #USChina.