 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Upcoming Event

Webinar: A decade of Dodd Frank

Co-hosted by the Brookings Institution and the Center on Finance, Law & Policy at the University of Michigan

Ten years ago, in the aftermath of the financial crisis, Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Act to reform Wall Street and protect consumers. Now, in the midst of an even more devastating economic and public health crisis, what are the risks to the financial system and the U.S. economy?

On June 30, the Center on Regulations and Markets at the Brookings Institution and the Center on Finance, Law & Policy at the University of Michigan will host an event to examine the difficult choices made in drafting Dodd-Frank, its impact on systemic risk and consumer protection, and the response to the COVID-19 crisis in both domestic and global contexts.

The conference will consist of a series of panel discussions, as well as a lunchtime keynote discussion with former Chairmen of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chris Dodd and Barney Frank. Other confirmed panelists include Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, former Fed Vice Chair Don Kohn, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, former Fed Governor Jeremey Stein, former CFPB Director Richard Cordray, and top academics, policymakers, and experts. We intend the day both to evaluate the performance of the Dodd-Frank Act over the last decade and to consider what the Act means for the future.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or by joining the conversation on Twitter using #DoddFrank10.

Download a PDF of the agenda here.

Agenda

Introduction & overview

Opening welcome

Christopher Dodd

former Senator (D-Conn.) - U.S. Senate

former Chairman - U.S. Senate Banking Committee

Panel 1: What were the difficult choices of Dodd-Frank, and how do they perform today?

Michael Barr

Joan and Sanford Weill Dean of Public Policy - University of Michigan

A

Andrew Olmem

Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director - U.S. National Economic Council

B
Moderator

Ben White

Chief Economic Correspondent - Politico

Panel 2: Has Dodd-Frank reined in systemic risk?

Lael Brainard

Member - Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Jeremy Stein

Moise Y. Safra Professor of Economics - Harvard University

Panel 3: How has Dodd-Frank performed for the consumer?

L

Lisa Donner

Executive Director - Americans for Financial Reform

Lunchtime keynote

Christopher Dodd

former Senator (D-Conn.) - U.S. Senate

former Chairman - U.S. Senate Banking Committee

Barney Frank

former Congressman (D-MA) - U.S. House of Representatives

former Chairman - U.S. House Financial Services Committee

Panel 4: How has Dodd-Frank shaped the response to the current financial crisis, and is it prepared for the next?

Austan Goolsbee

Robert P. Gwinn Professor of Economics - University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Panel 5: What has Dodd-Frank meant globally?

G

Gary Gensler

Professor of the Practice of Global Economics and Management - MIT Sloan School of Management

former Chairman - Commodity Futures Trading Commission¬¬¬

Hester Peirce

Commissioner - Securities and Exchange Commission

Nathan Sheets

Chief Economist and Head of Global Macroeconomic Research - PGIM

Closing remarks

Michael Barr

Joan and Sanford Weill Dean of Public Policy - University of Michigan

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

Related Topics

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings