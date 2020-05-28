Webinar: A decade of Dodd Frank

Ten years ago, in the aftermath of the financial crisis, Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Act to reform Wall Street and protect consumers. Now, in the midst of an even more devastating economic and public health crisis, what are the risks to the financial system and the U.S. economy?

On June 30, the Center on Regulations and Markets at the Brookings Institution and the Center on Finance, Law & Policy at the University of Michigan will host an event to examine the difficult choices made in drafting Dodd-Frank, its impact on systemic risk and consumer protection, and the response to the COVID-19 crisis in both domestic and global contexts.

The conference will consist of a series of panel discussions, as well as a lunchtime keynote discussion with former Chairmen of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chris Dodd and Barney Frank. Other confirmed panelists include Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, former Fed Vice Chair Don Kohn, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, former Fed Governor Jeremey Stein, former CFPB Director Richard Cordray, and top academics, policymakers, and experts. We intend the day both to evaluate the performance of the Dodd-Frank Act over the last decade and to consider what the Act means for the future.

Download a PDF of the agenda here.