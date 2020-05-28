Webinar: A decade of Dodd Frank
Co-hosted by the Brookings Institution and the Center on Finance, Law & Policy at the University of Michigan
Ten years ago, in the aftermath of the financial crisis, Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Act to reform Wall Street and protect consumers. Now, in the midst of an even more devastating economic and public health crisis, what are the risks to the financial system and the U.S. economy?
On June 30, the Center on Regulations and Markets at the Brookings Institution and the Center on Finance, Law & Policy at the University of Michigan will host an event to examine the difficult choices made in drafting Dodd-Frank, its impact on systemic risk and consumer protection, and the response to the COVID-19 crisis in both domestic and global contexts.
The conference will consist of a series of panel discussions, as well as a lunchtime keynote discussion with former Chairmen of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chris Dodd and Barney Frank. Other confirmed panelists include Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, former Fed Vice Chair Don Kohn, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, former Fed Governor Jeremey Stein, former CFPB Director Richard Cordray, and top academics, policymakers, and experts. We intend the day both to evaluate the performance of the Dodd-Frank Act over the last decade and to consider what the Act means for the future.
Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or by joining the conversation on Twitter using #DoddFrank10.
Agenda
Introduction & overview
Aaron Klein
Fellow - Economic Studies
Policy Director - Center on Regulation and Markets
Opening welcome
Christopher Dodd
former Senator (D-Conn.) - U.S. Senate
former Chairman - U.S. Senate Banking Committee
Panel 1: What were the difficult choices of Dodd-Frank, and how do they perform today?
Amy Friend
Senior Advisor - FS Vector
Andrew Olmem
Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director - U.S. National Economic Council
James Segel
President - James Segel LLC
Ben White
Chief Economic Correspondent - Politico
Panel 2: Has Dodd-Frank reined in systemic risk?
Lael Brainard
Member - Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
Dennis Kelleher
President and CEO - Better Markets
Jeremy Stein
Moise Y. Safra Professor of Economics - Harvard University
Janet L. Yellen
Distinguished Fellow in Residence - Economic Studies, The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Deborah Solomon
Contributor - The New York Times
Panel 3: How has Dodd-Frank performed for the consumer?
Mehrsa Baradaran
Professor of Law - UC Irvine
Richard Cordray
Former Director - Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Lisa Donner
Executive Director - Americans for Financial Reform
Camden Fine
President & CEO - Calvert Advisors
Emily Stewart
Reporter - Vox
Lunchtime keynote
Christopher Dodd
former Senator (D-Conn.) - U.S. Senate
former Chairman - U.S. Senate Banking Committee
Barney Frank
former Congressman (D-MA) - U.S. House of Representatives
former Chairman - U.S. House Financial Services Committee
David Wessel
Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Panel 4: How has Dodd-Frank shaped the response to the current financial crisis, and is it prepared for the next?
Austan Goolsbee
Robert P. Gwinn Professor of Economics - University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Aaron Klein
Fellow - Economic Studies
Policy Director - Center on Regulation and Markets
Margaret Tahyar
Partner - Davis Polk & Wardell
Charles Yi
Partner - Arnold & Porter
Victoria Guida
Financial Services Reporter - Politico
Panel 5: What has Dodd-Frank meant globally?
Gary Gensler
Professor of the Practice of Global Economics and Management - MIT Sloan School of Management
former Chairman - Commodity Futures Trading Commission¬¬¬
Hester Peirce
Commissioner - Securities and Exchange Commission
Nathan Sheets
Chief Economist and Head of Global Macroeconomic Research - PGIM
Ylan Q. Mui
Reporter - CNBC
Closing remarks
More Information
