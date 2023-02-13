A country in flux: Recent and future policy shifts in China
Since the 20th Party Congress in October 2022, China’s politics have produced surprises, from its abrupt exit from zero-COVID lockdowns to an overhaul of property sector regulations and an easing of restrictions on the technology sector. There also have been debates about whether China is moderating its diplomatic tone, and if so, whether the shift is superficial or substantive.
On Friday, March 10, the John L. Thornton China Center at Brookings will host a panel discussion featuring China experts from varied backgrounds who will evaluate the recent policy shifts within China, their underlying causes, and potential implications for the future.
Agenda
Panel discussion
Bill Bishop
Founder - Sinocism
Host - Sharp China Podcast
John Culver
Nonresident Senior Fellow, China Global Hub - Atlantic Council
Emily Feng
Beijing Correspondent - National Public Radio
Cheng Li
Director - John L. Thornton China Center
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Ryan Hass
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
The Michael H. Armacost Chair
Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies
Nonresident Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center, Yale Law School
