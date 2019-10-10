A conversation with Sen. Van Hollen on US defense and foreign policy

Despite the intense partisanship gripping Washington, matters of defense and national security never sleep. The United States faces a growing array of security challenges that will require focused strategic thought and budgetary commitment in the coming years. From the generational challenge of renewed competition with China and Russia to the threat posed by rogue actors like North Korea, the United States will be unable to address all these issues head-on without sustained bipartisan, bicameral focus.

On October 31, the Brookings Institution will host Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-M.D.) to discuss these and other issues with Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon. Questions from the audience will follow.