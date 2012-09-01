The Ins and Outs of Forecasting Unemployment: Using Labor Force Flows to Forecast the Labor Market

This paper presents a forecasting model of unemployment based

on labor force flows data that, in real time, dramatically outperforms the Survey

of Professional Forecasters, historical forecasts from the Federal Reserve

Board’s Greenbook, and basic time-series models. Our model’s forecast has a

root-mean-squared error about 30 percent below that of the next-best forecast

in the near term and performs especially well surrounding large recessions and

cyclical turning points. Further, because our model uses information on labor

force flows that is likely not incorporated by other forecasts, a combined forecast

including our model’s forecast and the SPF forecast yields an improvement

over the latter alone of about 35 percent for current-quarter forecasts,

and 15 percent for next-quarter forecasts, as well as improvements at longer

horizons.

Note: Monthly forecasts were published between October 2012 and October 2015.