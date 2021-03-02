The Political Economy of the Abe Government and Abenomics Reforms

This volume seeks to explain the political economy of the Abe government and the so-called “Abenomics” economic policies. The Abe government represents a major turning point in postwar Japanese political economy. In 2019, Shinzo Abe became the longest serving prime minister in Japanese history. Abe’s government stood out not only for its longevity, but also for its policies. Abe came to power promising to reinvigorate Japan’s economy under the banner of Abenomics. He pursed a host of structural reforms and industrial promotions to increase Japan’s potential growth rate. Abe also achieved important legislative victories in security policy. However, the government also faced significant controversies. This book will hold appeal to scholars and students specializing in the study of Japanese politics, comparative political economy, the politics of contemporary advanced democracies, macroeconomic policy, labor market reforms, corporate governance, gender equality, agricultural reforms, energy and climate change, and East Asian security.

Brookings Institution Nonresident Senior Fellow Adam P. Liff authored the chapter “Japan’s Defense Reforms under Abe: Assessing Institutional and Policy Change.” This chapter surveys institutional and defense policy reforms achieved, including further centralization of Japan’s policy decision-making in the executive; significant shifts to defense posture; expanded emphasis on the USA–Japan alliance as the “cornerstone” of territorial security and regional peace and stability; and more extensive security ties with third countries.

