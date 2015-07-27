Dragon in the Tropics

Javier Corrales is the John E. Kirkpatrick 1951 Professor of Political Science at Amherst College and the author of Presidents without Parties: The Politics of Economic Reform in Argentina and Venezuela in the 1990s (Penn State Press, 2002).

Michael Penfold is professor of political economy and former dean of the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Administracion in Caracas and the author of Dos Tradiciones, Un Conflicto: El Futuro de la Descentralización (Debates, 2009).