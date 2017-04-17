“Elgindy, a former adviser to the Palestinian leadership on negotiations with Israel, presents a balanced and thorough interpretation of more than a century of U.S. policy on Palestinian issues.”

—John Waterbury, Foreign Affairs

“Khaled Elgindy shines a bright light on the complicated and often dysfunctional power dynamics that have to a great extent shaped the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. The persistent failure of Washington policymakers to take seriously Palestinian internal politics played a key role in the failures of that peace process. Elgindy’s book offers a powerful corrective and should be required reading for anyone who aspires to engage in genuine Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking in the future.”

—Lara Friedman, president, Foundation for Middle East Peace

“Blind Spot is an important contribution to our understanding of American policy and the Palestinian-Israeli peace process. Khaled Elgindy, a serious scholar and analyst, documents what he calls the pervasive blindness of American policymakers to the power disparities between Israel and the Palestinians, and American ignorance of and inattentiveness to Palestinian politics. This book is a timely corrective to the prevailing focus of American

policy solely on Israeli politics, views, and requirements.”

—Daniel Kurtzer, S. Daniel Abraham Professor of Middle East Policy Studies, Princeton University

“American diplomats dealing with the Arab-Israeli conflict have always paid close attention to domestic politics within Israel. But, as Khaled Elgindy shows us in his deeply researched book, the same is hardly the case when it comes to the Palestinians. Indeed, it is as if the weaker party has so few real choices to make that its concerns hardly matter. The Trump administration has taken this to the extreme of acting as if Israeli-Palestinian peace could

be achieved without even dealing with the Palestinians at all. Such willful ignorance assures that Trump will be unable to clinch the so-called ‘deal of the century.’ He and his advisers would be well advised to read this book and then to pay attention to the intricate politics that influence the moves of all parties to this conflict: our own.”

—William B. Quandt, professor emeritus, University of Virginia

“Surprisingly, there has not been a book detailing the history of American-Palestinian relations over the years, and certainly not one sensitive to Palestinian interests. Thanks to Khaled Elgindy, now there is. Reviewing U.S. policy over the past century, Elgindy concludes that, despite some variation across administrations, a constant ‘blind spot’ has undermined American efforts to mediate the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The book is very much worth reading.”

—Shibley Telhami, professor of government and politics, University of Maryland; nonresident senior fellow, the Brookings Institution