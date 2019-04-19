Is the Israeli-Palestinian peace process dead?

Tamara Cofman Wittes, senior fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings, interviews Khaled Elgindy, author of the new book from the Brookings Institution Press, “Blind Spot: America and the Palestinians, from Balfour to Trump.” Elgindy is a nonresident fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy and previously served as an advisor to the Palestinian Leadership in Ramallah on permanent status negotiations with Israel from 2004 to 2009, and was a key participant in the Annapolis negotiations throughout 2008.

Also, Wessel’s Economic Update in which Senior Fellow David Wessel offers three reasons why we don’t necessarily have to address the rising U.S. budget deficit through increased taxes and cutting spending right now.

