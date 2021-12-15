A conversation with Mayor Brian Bowman of Winnipeg, Canada

On November 8, Tony Pipa hosted Mayor Brian Bowman of Winnipeg, Canada for a discussion of Winnipeg’s leadership on indigenous inclusion, climate change, COVID-19 resilience, and smart technology.

Watch the whole conversation here or read the highlights below.

Bowman entered office in 2014, at a time when public trust in Winnipeg’s government was especially low. His ambition included growing Winnipeg to a population of 1 million in a way that builds community trust and cohesion. Winnipeg has the largest population of Indigenous peoples in Canada, about 12.5 percent, a proportion that is expected to hit 25 percent when the city reaches its goal of 1 million residents.

Rebuilding trust started with reconciling Winnipeg’s history. The first Indigenous mayor of a Canadian city, Mayor Bowman confronted the legacy of colonization head-on and sought to leverage the knowledge and contributions of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Peoples in local policymaking. Under his leadership, and through active participatory processes that engaged citizens across diverse perspectives, the city created an Indigenous Advisory Council, designated 2016 as the Year of Reconciliation, and developed the Welcoming Winnipeg initiative, which reexamines and updates historical markers to reflect the community’s recognition of Indigenous perspectives and contributions. In 2017, the City Council adopted an Indigenous Accord to foster partnerships and translate commitments into action.