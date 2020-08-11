A conversation with Chris Castro, director of sustainability and resilience for Orlando

On July 15, Chris Castro, director of sustainability and resilience for the city of Orlando, Florida, and Anthony F. Pipa, senior fellow at Brookings, discussed how Orlando sees its COVID-19 response efforts as fundamentally tied to sustainability and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Watch the whole conversation here or read the highlights below.

Castro describes the interconnectedness of local objectives serving the health of the public, the environment, and the economy, as well as how Orlando’s Community Action Plan aligns local priorities to the global goals toward urban sustainability. He also cites his city’s commitment to transparently report its progress in a Voluntary Local Review.

Castro discusses how Orlando’s response to the COVID-19 crisis aligns with the city’s ongoing efforts to address economic inequality and the climate crisis. In keeping with Mayor Buddy Dyer’s commitment in 200 7to make Orlando the greenest city in the U.S., Castro makes the case for a green recovery that boosts job creation and economic growth.