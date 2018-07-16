How state tax cuts in Kansas raised municipalities’ borrowing costs

While there is contention over whether or not tax cuts increase economic growth, the direct effects of lower revenues can lead the fiscal condition of a state or locality to worsen.

New research reveals that big tax cuts can sometimes be worse for the fiscal health of states and localities than previously estimated. This is the finding of a new paper entitled “ State Tax Cuts and Debt Market Outcomes ,” to be presented at the 2018 Municipal Finance Conference at Brookings. In their paper, Komla Dzigbede of SUNY Binghamton and Rahul Pathak of Baruch College find that large tax cuts enacted in Kansas increased interest rates and reduced credit ratings on state and municipal bonds, compounding on the state’s already significant fiscal woes. Utilizing the Kansas tax cuts as a natural experiment, the authors show that the state-wide tax cuts created spillover into local municipalities that made it harder for them to borrow money. In 2012, the Kansas legislature passed a bill that reduced individual income tax rates, reduced the number of income brackets from three to two, and eliminated taxes on so-called pass-through businesses, or S-corporations. A year later, the legislature passed another bill further reducing income tax rates, raising the state sales tax, and reducing the standard deduction. Newly elected Governor Sam Brownback described the tax cuts as a means to accelerate economic growth and job creation, calling them “a shot of adrenaline into the heart of the Kansas economy.” Despite increasing the state budget deficit by a wide margin, Brownback reasoned that an increase in economic growth spurred by the tax cuts would offset the initial decline in revenue. However, after facing significant budget shortfalls, the Kansas legislature in 2017 voted to override Gov. Brownback’s veto, and raised taxes by $1.2 billion, effectively reversing the tax cuts of 5 years earlier.